    Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld

The Beat with Ari

Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld

01:39

Fox News is taking Trump out of the spotlight after bombshell January 6th evidence emerged. The New York Times reporting that Fox is "bypassing' Trump" in favor of showcasing other Republicans, effectively displacing him from his the news cycle. It comes as GOP voters tell Fox News they don’t want Trump in 2024.Aug. 2, 2022

    Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld

