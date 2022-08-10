IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Trump melts down as Feds raid Mar-A-Lago, MAGA nation braces for possible indictment

06:30

It’s never happened in U.S. history, federal agents searching the home of a former president. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber reports on the Trump Mar-a-Lago raid, how it sets a new legal precedent and “the thicket of legal implications” it has.Aug. 10, 2022

