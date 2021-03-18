Trump-McConnell tactics blasted as the new 'Jim Crow'

Mitch McConnell is leading the GOP’s effort to obstruct the Senate from voting on civil rights legislation, which a top Democratic Senator likens to "Jim Crow in new clothes." That concern echoes arguments from former President Obama, and his campaign pollster, Cornell Belcher, tells MSNBC's Ari Melber that Democrats are right to combat obstruction on these terms because many in the GOP act like it is "still a problem politically to have lots of Black people vote in this country.”