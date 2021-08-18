Trump lost, so why are Trump ideas watering down police reform bill in 2021?

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act remains stalled in the Senate over qualified immunity. Civil rights leaders have argued it must be reformed for accountability, but Republicans and police unions want immunity reform gutted from the bill. In a new development, Politico reports the bipartisan group of lawmakers working on this Senate bill are secretly scrapping any changes to police immunity. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on this update. No final agreement has been reached on the bill yet.Aug. 18, 2021