Trump losing 2024 money clash with RNC

Former president Trump is clashing with the GOP over money, attempting to redirect Republican money to himself and sending a cease-and-desist letter to the RNC demanding they stop using his name and likeness. MSNBC’s Ari Melber name-checks hip hop group Three 6 Mafia to discuss the demand and the RNC’s rejection of Trump's bid with former Vermont governor Howard Dean and Washington Post reporter Libby Casey. Dean asserts Trump “only cares about himself” and that the GOP does "not know what to do about it.”