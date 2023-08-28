IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump loses to Jack Smith again: Coup evidence bomb goes off in March 2024 trial

    Trump’s prison fears rise as indicted chief of staff takes the stand in RICO case

Trump loses to Jack Smith again: Coup evidence bomb goes off in March 2024 trial

The federal judge overseeing a criminal case against Donald Trump for interfering with the 2020 election has set a trial date of March 4, 2024. The decision is well before Trump’s original proposal date of April 2026. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports.Aug. 28, 2023

  From the Trump era's BLM revival to the Black Panthers trial: Allen Hughes & Melber on civil rights

