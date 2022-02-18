Trump loses bid to duck testifying as judge dismisses his 'Orwell-Humpty Dumpty' defense
11:17
Share this -
copied
Citizen Donald Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump are being ordered to comply with subpoenas from New York Attorney General Leticia James. Trump and his family have three weeks to go under oath, and Trump himself must produce evidence and new documents within two weeks. MSNBC's Ari Melber explains what this means for the former president.Feb. 18, 2022
Now Playing
Trump loses bid to duck testifying as judge dismisses his 'Orwell-Humpty Dumpty' defense
11:17
UP NEXT
Anti-vaxxers roasted by comedian Jim Gaffigan | MSNBC
09:13
As Fox News caught lying about Biden, Dems eye Obama's insight
04:35
Closing in on Trump? MAGA riot panel subpoenas fake electors amid stealing scheme
06:05
McConnell roasted for 'nothing campaign' in echo of 'Seinfeld'
06:22
NRA loses big: Gun safety activists win first case ever against a gunmaker