    Trump loses as GOP governor must testify: GA criminal probe escalating in 2022

    DOJ vet says an indictment will be 'very hard for Donald Trump to avoid' this time

  • Threats: GOP shredded over "riot" talk if Trump is indicted, after claims to condemn looting in 2020

  • ‘Who is the Fox News version’ of Ari Melber? Canada’s Nardwuar grills MSNBC anchor

  • "Never": Trump's secret doc scandal is unprecedented, says Obama NSA Susan Rice

  • Alert: "2020 Loser" Donald Trump pushing authoritarians in 2022 races

  • As SCOTUS tries to ban gay marriage, see why Biden touted TV as the key to progress

  • Trump’s ‘Just comply’ lie gutted as indicted aides won’t yield

  • Trump legal meltdown: Trump motions to review seized Mar-A-Lago docs as right-wing media leaks info

  • Sheer panic for Trump and his lawyers: Criminal searches mount, Giuliani ‘targeted’ for charges

  • Hot mess: Trump lawyer Giuliani “targeted” for indictment in echo of “Devil’s Advocate”

  • Target Giuliani 'Will be indicted': Rudy insider says Trump 'stole his soul'

  • Humiliating: Lawyer who rejected Trump job offer recounts decision

  • Trump hires Gucci Mane’s lawyer to handle “smoke” in Georgia criminal probe | MSNBC

  • GOP's "just comply" lie shredded as Trump allies contradict themselves over search

  • See GOP's "just comply" lie shredded: Trump and aides defy FBI as accountability looms

  • Busted and panicking: Trump sent apparent threat to Attorney General after search

  • From defying Trump to Black Panther politics, Snoop Dogg on power, truth and 'staying Snoop'

  • Meltdown: Trump caught sending apparent threat to Attorney General after Mar-A-Lago search

  • Trump panics: Rudy Giuliani targeted for indictment over Georgia coup plot

The Beat with Ari

Trump loses as GOP governor must testify: GA criminal probe escalating in 2022

Georgia governor Brian Kemp, who refused to steal votes for Trump in 2020, now ordered to testify before the grand jury investigating election interference. The victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis comes after Rudy Giuliani testified for six hours. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the escalating probe in Georgia.Aug. 30, 2022

