Trump loses again: See 45’s failed, tragic bid to duck charges by Jack Smith: Melber Report

In a special report on Defendant Donald Trump’s failed bid to evade federal charges, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber dissects Trump’s unusual decision to declare a presidential campaign early, and deploys reporting, primary source materials and legal analysis to meticulously show how Trump’s effort to game the system and backfired. Melber draws on the tragedy “Oedipus Rex” to show how Trump got outmaneuvered. The report also shows a legal projection suggesting that had Trump simply followed tradition, and not tried to announce early, under DOJ rules, he likely would not have faced federal charges at all. These are excerpts from a longer Special Report. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Aug. 8, 2023