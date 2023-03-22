Trump literally planning for own ‘arrest’: Insider on his ‘fear’ moment

The New York Times reports Donald Trump is ready for a “perp walk” and doesn't fully grasp the gravity of his legal problems, reporting he is even a DJ-ing a party with his Spotify playlist. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses Trump’s efforts to “brand” any possible arrest, while reporting a perp walk would be unlikely under NY practice. Former Trump Organization Executive Barbara Res joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss her firsthand experience with Trump and the one time he showed true fear and deference, along with former Watergate Prosecutor Nick Akerman on “The Beat with Ari Melber." Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 22, 2023