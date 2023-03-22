IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • It's a 'crime': See D.A. vet shred Trump defense on 'likely' indictment in NY

    10:08
  • Now Playing

    Trump literally planning for own ‘arrest’: Insider on his ‘fear’ moment

    10:10
  • UP NEXT

    Trump legal bomb: Trump defense lawyer won’t admit he lost Georgia amid ‘imminent’ charging decision

    08:01

  • Trump legal peril: See Trump defense lawyer confronted with ‘smoking gun’ evidence on MSNBC

    10:03

  • Trump clown show: See key witness scorch Trump ally’s testimony

    11:14

  • ‘Panic’: Trump melting down over imminent ‘arrest’ says star witness Cohen

    09:00

  • New: Trump lawyers file to end Georgia criminal probe

    03:23

  • Mike Pence under fire for 'stop snitching' stance in Jan. 6 probe

    04:43

  • Trump legal nightmare – Lawyer says he will surrender if indicted

    04:03

  • Criminal charges for Trump? NYC DA vet warns of 'strong' case

    07:53

  • Trump's 'legal expenses' defense could go up in flames

    07:43

  • Trump lawyer defense: Blame previous Trump lawyer

    02:59

  • Fallout as Trump lawyer admits ‘of course’ it wasn’t true, facing receipts on live TV

    08:07

  • Lies?! Trump lawyer admits ‘of course’ it wasn’t true: Ari Melber breakdown

    10:13

  • See Tucker Carlson ‘hackery’ exposed over decades

    08:27

  • Charges? See Trump defense lawyer grilled by Ari Melber (Full MSNBC interview)

    21:19

  • Lies! See Trump lawyer lunge for receipts on live TV

    07:47

  • Trump lawyer responds to ‘likely’ charges on MSNBC

    11:56

  • See Tucker Carlson demolished on TV by his own words

    11:41

  • Trump on trial? ‘Likely’ criminal charges has Trump fuming

    11:35

The Beat with Ari

Trump literally planning for own ‘arrest’: Insider on his ‘fear’ moment

10:10

The New York Times reports Donald Trump is ready for a “perp walk” and doesn't fully grasp the gravity of his legal problems, reporting he is even a DJ-ing a party with his Spotify playlist. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses Trump’s efforts to “brand” any possible arrest, while reporting a perp walk would be unlikely under NY practice. Former Trump Organization Executive Barbara Res joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss her firsthand experience with Trump and the one time he showed true fear and deference, along with former Watergate Prosecutor Nick Akerman on “The Beat with Ari Melber." Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 22, 2023

  • It's a 'crime': See D.A. vet shred Trump defense on 'likely' indictment in NY

    10:08
  • Now Playing

    Trump literally planning for own ‘arrest’: Insider on his ‘fear’ moment

    10:10
  • UP NEXT

    Trump legal bomb: Trump defense lawyer won’t admit he lost Georgia amid ‘imminent’ charging decision

    08:01

  • Trump legal peril: See Trump defense lawyer confronted with ‘smoking gun’ evidence on MSNBC

    10:03

  • Trump clown show: See key witness scorch Trump ally’s testimony

    11:14

  • ‘Panic’: Trump melting down over imminent ‘arrest’ says star witness Cohen

    09:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All