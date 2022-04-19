IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump linked to Proud Boys as explosive texts revealed in coup probe

Trump linked to Proud Boys as explosive texts revealed in coup probe

New texts revealed in the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection show militia leaders trying to connect with former Trump doctor and Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson. Meanwhile, Trump's former lawyer is hiding more than 37,000 pages of Trump-related emails from the Jan. 6 committee, asserting attorney-client privilege. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the latest in the investigation.April 19, 2022

    Trump linked to Proud Boys as explosive texts revealed in coup probe

