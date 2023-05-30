Trump legal snitch? Trump lawyers fight as insider was reportedly ‘waved off’ searching for docs

The Guardian reporting Donald Trump’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran, was “waved off” from searching Trump’s office for classified documents. A Trump spokesperson denied that allegation. Special Counsel Jack Smith is reportedly eyeing possible obstruction charges as his documents probe nears the finish line. The Guardian's Hugo Lowell, who broke the story, discusses his reporting with MSNBC’s Katie Phang, calling the revelations “really important” to the obstruction investigation, adding Smith already “pierced the attorney client privilege” between Trump and lawyer Evan Corcoran. Florida attorney for Palm Beach County also delivers analysis on where this case might be heading.May 30, 2023