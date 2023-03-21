IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump legal bomb: Trump defense lawyer won’t admit he lost Georgia amid ‘imminent’ charging decision

    Trump legal peril: See Trump defense lawyer confronted with ‘smoking gun’ evidence on MSNBC

    Trump clown show: See key witness scorch Trump ally’s testimony

  • ‘Panic’: Trump melting down over imminent ‘arrest’ says star witness Cohen

  • New: Trump lawyers file to end Georgia criminal probe

  • Mike Pence under fire for 'stop snitching' stance in Jan. 6 probe

  • Trump legal nightmare – Lawyer says he will surrender if indicted

  • Criminal charges for Trump? NYC DA vet warns of 'strong' case

  • Trump's 'legal expenses' defense could go up in flames

  • Trump lawyer defense: Blame previous Trump lawyer

  • Fallout as Trump lawyer admits ‘of course’ it wasn’t true, facing receipts on live TV

  • Lies?! Trump lawyer admits ‘of course’ it wasn’t true: Ari Melber breakdown

  • See Tucker Carlson ‘hackery’ exposed over decades

  • Charges? See Trump defense lawyer grilled by Ari Melber (Full MSNBC interview)

  • Lies! See Trump lawyer lunge for receipts on live TV

  • Trump lawyer responds to ‘likely’ charges on MSNBC

  • See Tucker Carlson demolished on TV by his own words

  • Trump on trial? ‘Likely’ criminal charges has Trump fuming

  • 'Behavior of a cult': MAGA defense of Jan. 6 rioters shredded by Obama vet 

  • Busted: Trump lawyer admits the big lie amid reckoning on conspiracy theories

The Beat with Ari

Trump legal peril: See Trump defense lawyer confronted with ‘smoking gun’ evidence on MSNBC

As Donald Trump braces for possible indictment in New York, Trump’s defense team in Georgia filed a motion contesting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s investigation. It is the first official filing by Trump’s legal team in this investigation. Trump’s criminal defense lawyer in Georgia, Drew Findling, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat” for an exclusive interview. (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 21, 2023

    08:01
  Now Playing

    10:03
  UP NEXT

    11:14

