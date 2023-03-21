Trump legal peril: See Trump defense lawyer confronted with ‘smoking gun’ evidence on MSNBC

As Donald Trump braces for possible indictment in New York, Trump’s defense team in Georgia filed a motion contesting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s investigation. It is the first official filing by Trump’s legal team in this investigation. Trump’s criminal defense lawyer in Georgia, Drew Findling, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat” for an exclusive interview. (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 21, 2023