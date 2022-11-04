Trump legal peril: Blows past Jan. 6 subpoena as DOJ eyes special counsel

Trump blows through the deadline for documents after the January 6th Committee issued a subpoena for evidence. It comes as The New York Times reports the DOJ is considering a special counsel to oversee two Trump criminal investigations if he decides to run for president in 2024. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber analyzes the DOJ reporting and is joined by New York Times Magazine legal writer Emily Bazelon.Nov. 4, 2022