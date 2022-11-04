Trump legal peril: Blows past Jan. 6 subpoena as DOJ eyes special counsel

- Now Playing
Trump legal peril: Blows past Jan. 6 subpoena as DOJ eyes special counsel08:24
- UP NEXT
As Obama says democracy on ballot, new calls to “vote with your wallet” | Pharrell-Melber interview06:01
Go blue? Michael Moore's key to beat MAGA Republicans05:20
Michael Moore predicts Dem wave victory in midterms09:15
Indict Trump after midterms? Atlanta DA faces coup, RICO and lyric evidence backlash09:16
House Republicans dismissed as ‘nobody wielding power’ by GOP leader in clash over midterms message10:04
Bombshell leaked emails: Trump lawyers targeted Clarence Thomas to steal election02:04
'Cold Civil War': Maher warns MAGA election deniers fueling Trump coup 2.011:28
Fox News clapback: Bill Maher rebuts Fox's selective quoting04:10
Obama torches Trump Republicans in massive MAGA takedown06:53
From 'F*** Trump' anthem to The Beatles 'Revolution,' protest music drives politics | Wenner Summit36:13
Chilling: The Pelosi attack amid rising threats to lawmakers06:23
Closing in on Trump? Criminal probes intensify amid historic subpoena03:23
'He failed': Woodward reveals Trump's 'danger' in newly released tapes12:37
Never again: See Trump's own appointee reject his candidacy over Jan. 6 'red line'08:17
From Obama's only Trump meeting to a 'Van Gogh JFK,' see dazzling A.I. tech upending politics11:36
DOJ busts through Trump's insurrection 'privilege' wall: Report08:01
Dems deploy Obama to stump: Insider reveals what to expect04:34
Scandal: Trump loyalist could sink Trump's entire company as criminal trial starts05:49
Cyndi Lauper on pop, feminism, women’s rights and her resurgence in the streaming era24:06
- Now Playing
Trump legal peril: Blows past Jan. 6 subpoena as DOJ eyes special counsel08:24
- UP NEXT
As Obama says democracy on ballot, new calls to “vote with your wallet” | Pharrell-Melber interview06:01
Go blue? Michael Moore's key to beat MAGA Republicans05:20
Michael Moore predicts Dem wave victory in midterms09:15
Indict Trump after midterms? Atlanta DA faces coup, RICO and lyric evidence backlash09:16
House Republicans dismissed as ‘nobody wielding power’ by GOP leader in clash over midterms message10:04
Play All