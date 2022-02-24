Trump Legal Nightmare Ends? Top Prosecutors Bolt Criminal Case in NY
The two lead prosecutors of the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into the Trump Org resigned Wednesday. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the legal path to this "good news" for Trump, from past comments by the new D.A., Alvin Bragg, to pressure on the company.Feb. 24, 2022
'Strange, Mysterious': Trump Criminal Probe Stalls as NY Prosecutors 'Walk'
