Trump legal meltdown: Trump motions to review seized Mar-A-Lago docs as right-wing media leaks info

Donald Trump’s legal team files a motion to appoint a special master for an extra layer of review over seized documents from Mar-A-Lago, an effort unlikely to influence the legal search. The move being criticized as bluster that came too late, even drawing fire from Fox News hosts. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down what the motion actually does, and how it fits into Trump’s defense strategy. Aug. 22, 2022