Trump legal bomb: D.A. signals Trump charges ‘likely’ in hush money probe

The Manhattan district attorney's office signaled that Donald Trump could face criminal charges for his alleged role in hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels in 2016, according to The New York Times. It marks the strongest indication yet that prosecutors are nearing an indictment of the former president. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber delivers an instant analysis of this breaking news, and is joined by Washington Post Reports Eugene Robinson and Jackie Alemany. (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). March 10, 2023