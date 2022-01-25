Trump lawyers need lawyers: 45 aide admits to fake electors plot, Giuliani led it
Former Trump campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn, who has been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee, admitted to his involvement with Trump’s multi-state bid to steal the 2020 presidential election on “The Beat." Speaking to MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, he also confirmed that Rudy Giuliani led the plot. Jan. 25, 2022
