Trump lawyers meet with Special Counsel Jack Smith amidst ‘jail time’ warning: Melber report

- UP NEXT
Watch Trump campaign manager bust Trump for obstruction plot05:31
Mueller reveals WH plot to trick Trump out of firing Mueller06:44
Busted: Mueller report shows Trump AG Barr did not tell the truth10:16
How Mueller busted Trump’s 'criminal intent' to obstruct justice12:10
Democrats subpoena Mueller’s star witness Don McGahn12:36
Mueller’s bombshell: Trump can be impeached or indicted later13:23
Ari Melber: Why Mueller did not charge Donald Trump Jr.03:38
The secret explaining Mitch McConnell’s endless enabling of Trump10:46
Trump's border czar owns himself by failing U.S. civics test09:16
Why the court case Nixon lost may ensure a public Mueller report09:16
Trump exposed for undercutting trafficking victim protections06:12
Mueller makes history exposing crime spree by former Trump aides15:01
- UP NEXT
Watch Trump campaign manager bust Trump for obstruction plot05:31
Mueller reveals WH plot to trick Trump out of firing Mueller06:44
Busted: Mueller report shows Trump AG Barr did not tell the truth10:16
How Mueller busted Trump’s 'criminal intent' to obstruct justice12:10
Democrats subpoena Mueller’s star witness Don McGahn12:36
Mueller’s bombshell: Trump can be impeached or indicted later13:23
Play All