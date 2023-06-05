IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Trump campaign manager bust Trump for obstruction plot

    05:31

  • Mueller reveals WH plot to trick Trump out of firing Mueller

    06:44

  • Busted: Mueller report shows Trump AG Barr did not tell the truth

    10:16

  • How Mueller busted Trump’s 'criminal intent' to obstruct justice

    12:10

  • Democrats subpoena Mueller’s star witness Don McGahn

    12:36

  • Mueller’s bombshell: Trump can be impeached or indicted later

    13:23

  • Ari Melber: Why Mueller did not charge Donald Trump Jr.

    03:38

  • The secret explaining Mitch McConnell’s endless enabling of Trump

    10:46

  • Trump's border czar owns himself by failing U.S. civics test

    09:16

  • Why the court case Nixon lost may ensure a public Mueller report

    09:16

  • Trump exposed for undercutting trafficking victim protections

    06:12

  • Mueller makes history exposing crime spree by former Trump aides

    15:01

The Beat with Ari

Trump lawyers meet with Special Counsel Jack Smith amidst ‘jail time’ warning: Melber report

05:31

Lawyers representing Donald Trump in the classified documents scandal met with Special Counsel Jack Smith at the Department of Justice in Washing today. This meeting follows the discovery of an audio tape of Trump discussing possible classified war plans. The Federal Grand Jury investigating is expected to meet this week. The Wall Street Journal reporting this signals the probe is “all but wrapped up.” MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports. June 5, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Watch Trump campaign manager bust Trump for obstruction plot

    05:31

  • Mueller reveals WH plot to trick Trump out of firing Mueller

    06:44

  • Busted: Mueller report shows Trump AG Barr did not tell the truth

    10:16

  • How Mueller busted Trump’s 'criminal intent' to obstruct justice

    12:10

  • Democrats subpoena Mueller’s star witness Don McGahn

    12:36

  • Mueller’s bombshell: Trump can be impeached or indicted later

    13:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All