Trump lawyer nightmare: Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million for election lies

A jury has determined Rudy Giuliani must pay $148 million in damages stemming from the defamation case brought by two former Georgia election workers. MSNBC’s Melissa Murray is joined by Former Federal Prosecutor Kristy Greenberg and Ken Frydman, who served as press Secretary for Giuliani’s mayoral campaign, to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Dec. 15, 2023