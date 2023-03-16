IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump lawyer defense: Blame previous Trump lawyer

The Beat with Ari

Trump lawyer defense: Blame previous Trump lawyer

MSNBC’S Ari Melber and Nicolle Wallace break down a flurry of news on the Trump criminal probe in New York. The discussion coming moments after Wallace interviewed Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen after his grand jury testimony and Melber interviewed Trump’s current defense lawyer Joe Tacopina.March 16, 2023

    Trump lawyer defense: Blame previous Trump lawyer

