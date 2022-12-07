Trump knew all: Cohen eyes Trump himself after company guilty of crimes

In his first interview moments after The Trump Org was convicted on all 17 counts, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.” Trump’s entire company found guilty of criminal tax fraud, conspiracy and falsifying records. Cohen saying Trump knew about everything happening financially within his company and adding “I believe if in fact they did indict him tomorrow, the same crimes and the same criminal behavior could be exposed and identified for a jury.”Dec. 7, 2022