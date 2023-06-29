Trump justices reverse their own testimony in new Affirmative Action ban

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court's conservative supermajority struck down the decades-old affirmative action policy in college admissions. The ruling undercuts the court's own recent precedent, contradicting the claims many GOP-appointed Justices made about honoring precedent in their confirmation hearings. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the Court’s shift against rights and precedent and is joined by The New Yorker’s Jelani Cobb.June 29, 2023