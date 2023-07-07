Trump jobs record shrinks in Biden's shadow: WH Sec. Jean-Pierre on MSNBC

The economy has so-far added 13.7 million jobs under President Biden, more than double the number of jobs created under Donald Trump at the same point in his presidency. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the economy and Biden’s court losses on student loans and affirmative action. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)July 7, 2023