'Evidence points to all of them': 3 Trump insiders speak in TV exclusive

In an exclusive interview with MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, Melania Trump's former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, and the daughter-in-law of the Trump Organization's CFO Jennifer Weisselberg discuss the criminal probe into the Trump Organization, investigators' interest in Trump and Allen Weisselberg's taxes, the people they believe have the most criminal exposure in the probe, and more. This video is a segment from a longer, wide-ranging interview.