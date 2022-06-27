Trump insider raided! Coup plotter has phone seized in ‘bad news’ for MAGA-world

The Jan. 6 committee announced a surprise new Jan. 6 hearing, citing “recently obtained evidence” and new “witness testimony.” The identity of the witness remains unknown. This comes as former Trump lawyer and coup mastermind John Eastman claims feds seized his phone after executing a search warrant on behalf of the Justice Department. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman to discuss.June 27, 2022