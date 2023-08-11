Trump indictments have Obama's stock rising: Obama's 'inspiration' Jeezy talks to Ari Melber

The three indictments rocking former Pres. Trump make Pres. Obama's two successful and scandal-free terms look even brighter by comparison. Obama famously said his second term theme music was Jeezy, and as Hip Hop marks its 50th anniversary, the Atlanta pioneer and platinum-selling artist joins music obsessive Ari Melber about his new book “Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe” and his approach to life.Aug. 11, 2023