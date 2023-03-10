Trump indictment watch: D.A. signals ‘likely’ criminal charges

The New York Times reporting prosecutors are signaling criminal charges for Trump and that Trump was told he could appear before a Manhattan grand jury if he wants to testify. Former U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat,” saying if the D.A. does indict Trump, he suspects “that indictment will stick.” (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 10, 2023