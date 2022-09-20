Trump indictment next?: Why the blockbuster Jan. 6 report may change everything

The January 6th committee is in its final sprint with its ninth hearing just days away. The committee will issue a congressional report with new evidence and never-before-seen material as well as its full findings and recommendations. Will the committee recommend criminal charges for former President Trump? MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, who has reported extensively on January 6th from that day in 2021 onward, including a special report on the crimes that may have been committed, announces the forthcoming Jan. 6 Report (available via Harper Collins with a special foreword by Ari Melber). Plus, a look back at past probes and lessons learned from the historic 9/11 report and the baseball steroid scandal. Sept. 20, 2022