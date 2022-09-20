IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump indictment next?: Why the blockbuster Jan. 6 report may change everything

    11:39
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA’S 'weaponized lies': Trump touts QAnon, posing danger for GOP ahead of midterms

    07:40

  • DOJ corners Trump as 'newspaper clippings' defense shredded by stolen doc photos

    09:21

  • 'Outrageous' 'untethered': DOJ vets slam judge's ruling on Trump's stolen docs

    04:19

  • As drug war is rebuked in #1 album "God Did," DJ Khaled talks Jay-Z, Obama & hits with Ari Melber

    21:50

  • Trump's nightmare?: Feds seize another MAGA insider's phone as Jan. 6 probe escalates

    03:28

  • Why does the US lock up innocent people? OJ Simpson's lawyer on DNA, race and fighting back

    11:34

  • Bill Gates On Why Artificial Intel Will Change Everything And What We Owe Africa | Melber Intv

    18:22

  • 'Substantial escalation' in Jan. 6 probe as DOJ seizes phones from 'top' Trump aides

    10:58

  • DOJ hits back in Trump criminal probe, appealing review for secrets Trump stole

    07:49

  • Turning on Trump: Barr suggests DOJ "very close" to indicting Trump

    07:18

  • MAGA meltdown: Bill Barr thinks DOJ “getting very close” to having evidence to indict Trump

    04:16

  • ‘Radicals’: From Jim Crow to Trump era, meet Black artists who changed history | Melber Report

    12:25

  • Trump 'stole' top secret material, and special master ruling won't save him, says SCOTUS lawyer

    07:28

  • Breaking: Jan. 6 committee seeking info from Newt Gingrich

    05:25

  • Nixon-Trump’s failed drug war shredded in epic new Jay-Z hit

    11:30

  • Trump loses as GOP governor must testify: GA criminal probe escalating in 2022

    04:17

  • DOJ vet says an indictment will be 'very hard for Donald Trump to avoid' this time

    05:17

  • Threats: GOP shredded over "riot" talk if Trump is indicted, after claims to condemn looting in 2020

    10:32

  • ‘Who is the Fox News version’ of Ari Melber? Canada’s Nardwuar grills MSNBC anchor

    07:48

The Beat with Ari

Trump indictment next?: Why the blockbuster Jan. 6 report may change everything

11:39

The January 6th committee is in its final sprint with its ninth hearing just days away. The committee will issue a congressional report with new evidence and never-before-seen material as well as its full findings and recommendations. Will the committee recommend criminal charges for former President Trump? MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, who has reported extensively on January 6th from that day in 2021 onward, including a special report on the crimes that may have been committed, announces the forthcoming Jan. 6 Report (available via Harper Collins with a special foreword by Ari Melber). Plus, a look back at past probes and lessons learned from the historic 9/11 report and the baseball steroid scandal. Sept. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump indictment next?: Why the blockbuster Jan. 6 report may change everything

    11:39
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA’S 'weaponized lies': Trump touts QAnon, posing danger for GOP ahead of midterms

    07:40

  • DOJ corners Trump as 'newspaper clippings' defense shredded by stolen doc photos

    09:21

  • 'Outrageous' 'untethered': DOJ vets slam judge's ruling on Trump's stolen docs

    04:19

  • As drug war is rebuked in #1 album "God Did," DJ Khaled talks Jay-Z, Obama & hits with Ari Melber

    21:50

  • Trump's nightmare?: Feds seize another MAGA insider's phone as Jan. 6 probe escalates

    03:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All