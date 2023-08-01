IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump indicted on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States

  • Trump indicted by grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 investigation

    10:00

  • Jack Smith's 'Speak Now' Era

    00:59
  • Now Playing

    Trump indicted on 4 counts for bid to overturn 2020 election

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump indicted in connection to Jan. 6 probe

    01:36

  • AG Garland speaks after Trump indictment

    00:48

  • Third co-defendant in Trump docs case in court today as Trump braces for new indictment

    12:07

  • Trump charged for Iran doc he bragged about: DOJ vet weighs in

    06:01

  • Indictment ‘bomb’: Jack Smith hits Trump on docs as Jan. 6 charges loom

    11:33

  • Jack Smith adds additional charges against Trump in classified docs case

    07:02

  • Third defendant charged in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

    11:21

  • Trump 'panicking’ after Giuliani admits election lies: Michael Cohen

    09:13

  • Risk of nuclear war hits ‘worst’ level: From Putin to ‘Oppenheimer’ with Christopher Nolan

    24:18

  • Coup bomb goes off as Jack Smith gets former Trump aide talking

    05:56

  • See Musk and MAGA crushed in dictator censorship scandal: Melber breakdown

    12:02

  • Coup bomb goes off as Jack Smith eyes Trump’s 3rd indictment

    07:10

  • See the three coup crimes that could send Trump to prison

    11:43

  • GOP climate deniers roasted in hottest summer ever: The Beat’s Fallback

    11:29

  • Trump is ‘done,’ will get ‘indicted’: Trump braces for coup charges

    08:26

  • Trump coup bomb goes off: Trump formally targeted for coup charges

    09:18

  • New ‘lie bomb’ rocks Fox News: Network sued over Jan 6 lies by fired host Tucker Carlson

    11:24

The Beat with Ari

Trump indicted on 4 counts for bid to overturn 2020 election

05:10

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on four criminal counts by a federal grand jury investigating his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss. Aug. 1, 2023

  • Trump indicted by grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 investigation

    10:00

  • Jack Smith's 'Speak Now' Era

    00:59
  • Now Playing

    Trump indicted on 4 counts for bid to overturn 2020 election

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump indicted in connection to Jan. 6 probe

    01:36

  • AG Garland speaks after Trump indictment

    00:48

  • Third co-defendant in Trump docs case in court today as Trump braces for new indictment

    12:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All