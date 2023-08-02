Trump indicted by grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 investigation

‘Quit playing footsie with Trump’: GOP leaders called on to say election wasn't stolen by fmr. sen.06:24
After Trump's indictment 'more will come' chair of former House January 6th Committee Thompson says06:24
- Now Playing
Trump indicted by grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 investigation10:00
- UP NEXT
Jack Smith's 'Speak Now' Era00:59
Rudy Giuliani confirmed as Co-Conspirator 1 by NBC News in indictment of Trump in Jan. 6 probe04:55
Trump indicted on 4 counts for bid to overturn 2020 election05:10
Donald Trump indicted in connection to Jan. 6 probe01:36
AG Garland speaks after Trump indictment00:48
Six co-defendants listed in indictment in 2020 election probe02:21
"The biggest legal case in our lifetimes": Neal Katyal reacts to indictment in election probe06:59
Donald Trump indicted on four counts by grand jury in 2020 election probe00:53
Andrew Weissmann: Trump indictment shows that Jack Smith wants to go to trial 'quickly'07:03
'Stunning': Hear Trump Jan. 6 investigator on the damaging 'facts' facing ex-president05:00
All eyes on D.C. ahead of possible third criminal indictment of Donald Trump09:54
Georgia DA on Trump election probe decisions: 'We're ready to go'02:34
'We're ready to go': Fulton DA signals Trump election interference charges imminent03:39
Top Dem reveals how the January 6th Committee’s work connects to Trump’s possible third indictment09:30
Trump lawyers told to expect an indictment on charges related to Jan. 603:25
‘Quit playing footsie with Trump’: GOP leaders called on to say election wasn't stolen by fmr. sen.06:24
After Trump's indictment 'more will come' chair of former House January 6th Committee Thompson says06:24
- Now Playing
Trump indicted by grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 investigation10:00
- UP NEXT
Jack Smith's 'Speak Now' Era00:59
Rudy Giuliani confirmed as Co-Conspirator 1 by NBC News in indictment of Trump in Jan. 6 probe04:55
Trump indicted on 4 counts for bid to overturn 2020 election05:10
Play All