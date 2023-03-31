Trump indicted: Arrest comes next, Mueller vet says 'no kings' in U.S.

Donald Trump becomes the first former president ever indicted. A Manhattan grand jury voting to criminally charge Trump. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Andrew Weissman, former FBI General Counsel and veteran of the Mueller special counsel investigation. Weissman calling the indictment “a testament to the American justice system and the rule of law” adding the U.S. “is joining a number of countries around the globe where people are held to account” and public officials aren’t shielded “from crimes he committed before he was president, during the time he was president, or after the time he was president.”March 31, 2023