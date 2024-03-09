IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump in cash crunch as he pays huge bond after losing ‘lies’ case
March 9, 202405:52

The Beat with Ari

Former President Donald Trump has posted a $91.6 million bond as he appeals the judgment against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Trump’s legal woes and is joined by Former Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissman and NYU law professor Melissa Murray. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)March 9, 2024

