Trump in cash crunch as he pays huge bond after losing ‘lies’ case

Former President Donald Trump has posted a $91.6 million bond as he appeals the judgment against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on Trump's legal woes and is joined by Former Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissman and NYU law professor Melissa Murray. March 9, 2024