Trump humiliated: Biden dunks on Trump with jobs record

- Now Playing
Trump humiliated: Biden dunks on Trump with jobs record05:47
- UP NEXT
MAGA rebuked on TV: See Ebro tell U.S. to face ‘Who we are' from Jan. 6 to police brutality06:58
Write like Obama, listen to Coltrane: Jazz revival goes viral07:46
The Trump effect: McCarthy’s 'Seinfeld' Congress about nothing roasted for ‘spectacularly slow’ start07:57
‘Bill Barr’s Sin’: Trump AG’s abuse of power defense shredded by Mueller vet10:01
Trump denial: After 2022 humiliation, RNC doubles down on big lie, MAGA losers02:12
Ransom or govern? Biden holds line with McCarthy ‘Shakedown’11:56
From ‘F*** Trump’ to BLM anthem, music packs political punch as Grammys evolve11:18
‘Autocrats’: Receipts bust house GOP for secret MAGA deal after admission05:37
Losing: See Trump under oath after caving to New York A.G.07:53
Matt Gaetz to MSNBC: There was a side deal but I lost my copy08:18
Matt Gaetz condemns Jan 6 violence, denies Trump W.H. pardon testimony | MSNBC11:38
'Atrocity, worse than Trump’: George Santos hammered for mounting lies by Stephen A. Smith12:22
‘Harrowing’ Pelosi attack video released: MAGA conspiracies debunked06:29
Smoking gun in coup case: Trump aide Navarro never had ‘privilege’ in Jan. 6 clash08:32
After Hannity confession in billion dollar lies case, Fox eyes DeSantis over Trump02:08
Trump and Barr lose as ‘deep state’ bomb goes off: Failed DOJ plot revealed in exposé09:28
‘Sickened’: Five ex-officers indicted for murder amid ‘heinous’ beating video06:21
‘Let it burn’: MAGA flouts Reagan’s warning after Trump racked up debt02:29
‘Trolls’ and ‘Liars’: The definitive debunking of Trump AG Bill Barr08:54
- Now Playing
Trump humiliated: Biden dunks on Trump with jobs record05:47
- UP NEXT
MAGA rebuked on TV: See Ebro tell U.S. to face ‘Who we are' from Jan. 6 to police brutality06:58
Write like Obama, listen to Coltrane: Jazz revival goes viral07:46
The Trump effect: McCarthy’s 'Seinfeld' Congress about nothing roasted for ‘spectacularly slow’ start07:57
‘Bill Barr’s Sin’: Trump AG’s abuse of power defense shredded by Mueller vet10:01
Trump denial: After 2022 humiliation, RNC doubles down on big lie, MAGA losers02:12
Play All