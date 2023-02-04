Trump humiliated: Biden dunks on Trump with jobs record

The U.S. hits highest employment since 1969 with 500,000 jobs added in January. President Biden taking a victory lap, touting more jobs than Trump and most presidents. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on how democrats are eyeing momentum and how some Fox News anchors were faced with "jaw-dropping" jobs whiplash and even a “Curb Your Enthusiasm” moment.Feb. 4, 2023