IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Democrats facing heat for Giuliani's NYC 'hell' jail 

    03:07
  • Now Playing

    Trump hit for voter fraud lies; Jan. 6 subpoena hammer to drop soon

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    Under the bus? CPAC leader differs with ‘no agenda McConnell’ over ‘old-school’ tactics

    05:33

  • MSNBC anchor and CPAC leader clash over Jan. 6 rioter’s jail ‘re-enactment’ display

    11:13

  • Trump criminal referral?: Pelosi talks new subpoena and harrowing Jan. 6 moments

    01:40

  • Losing: Trump-era special counsel embarrassed in another legal loss

    03:20

  • Jail time: Trump accountability, truth and “eternal vigilance” with Billy Porter

    37:38

  • Swift charges for police officer who opened fire on teen at McDonalds

    03:54

  • See Obama tackle woke debate in 2022: Dems can’t be buzzkills

    06:05

  • 'MAGA trifecta of crimes': DOJ vet on legal heat for Trump, Bannon

    07:25

  • Trump's inaction exposed in stunning Jan. 6 video

    08:53

  • Trumpworld's mafia tactics linked to Jan. 6 probe

    09:15

  • 'One man' caused insurrection: Trump's criminal intent exposed in bombshell Jan. 6 hearing

    07:18

  • Shocking video revealed: Pelosi blames Trump while pleading for help on Jan. 6

    02:59

  • Trump subpoenaed! Jan. 6 committee demands testimony after explosive new coup evidence is revealed

    04:49

  • Trump's Jan. 6 nightmare! 45 subpoenaed by Congress in flex from committee

    06:20

  • Jan 6 smoking gun? Trump's violent insurrection 'intent' could be exposed

    05:03

  • Fox News panic: Alex Jones loses billion dollar cases after stunning texts

    08:15

  • Turning on Trump? Michael Cohen suggests Trump's lawyer pressured into lying about stolen documents

    07:26

  • Giuliani 'targeted' for indictment after years leading 'hell' jail in NYC

    11:27

The Beat with Ari

Trump hit for voter fraud lies; Jan. 6 subpoena hammer to drop soon

06:03

New win in court for the Jan. 6 committee, as a judge says Trump signed legal documents knowing they included false voter fraud statistics. The shocking revelation comes as Trump’s “coup lawyer” John Eastman will be forced to turn over more emails to the committee. Former SDNY Chief David Kelley joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on what the revelations mean for the committee Trump’s legal peril.Oct. 20, 2022

  • Democrats facing heat for Giuliani's NYC 'hell' jail 

    03:07
  • Now Playing

    Trump hit for voter fraud lies; Jan. 6 subpoena hammer to drop soon

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    Under the bus? CPAC leader differs with ‘no agenda McConnell’ over ‘old-school’ tactics

    05:33

  • MSNBC anchor and CPAC leader clash over Jan. 6 rioter’s jail ‘re-enactment’ display

    11:13

  • Trump criminal referral?: Pelosi talks new subpoena and harrowing Jan. 6 moments

    01:40

  • Losing: Trump-era special counsel embarrassed in another legal loss

    03:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All