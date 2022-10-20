Trump hit for voter fraud lies; Jan. 6 subpoena hammer to drop soon

New win in court for the Jan. 6 committee, as a judge says Trump signed legal documents knowing they included false voter fraud statistics. The shocking revelation comes as Trump’s “coup lawyer” John Eastman will be forced to turn over more emails to the committee. Former SDNY Chief David Kelley joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on what the revelations mean for the committee Trump’s legal peril.Oct. 20, 2022