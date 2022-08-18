IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump hires Gucci Mane’s lawyer to handle “smoke” in Georgia criminal probe | MSNBC

The Beat with Ari

Trump hires Gucci Mane’s lawyer to handle “smoke” in Georgia criminal probe | MSNBC

Donald Trump is struggling to find lawyers as he faces a string of criminal probes. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on Trump hiring a seasoned new trial lawyer in Georgia, who has represented many prominent people including Gucci Mane, and the clues it reveals about where Trump faces the most peril.  Aug. 18, 2022

    Trump hires Gucci Mane’s lawyer to handle “smoke” in Georgia criminal probe | MSNBC

