‘This is the sensitive stuff you don't want in the wrong hands’: Ben Rhodes on top secret docs found at Mar-a-Lago

There is now public confirmation that the Department of Justice is investigating Donald Trump for more than one crime, including possible violations of the Espionage Act. A federal judge unsealed documents connected to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, showing that the former president possessed top secret documents that are only meant to be viewed in special government facilities. Mar-a-Lago is not one of them. Ari Melber, in this special second hour of The Beat, is joined by expert guests with their analyses of these developments.Aug. 13, 2022