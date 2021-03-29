Trump going down? Two grand juries working on Georgia criminal probe

Citizen Trump’s legal troubles are heating up in Georgia. The Daily Beast reports that two grand juries have been impaneled in the probe. Meanwhile, Dominion Voting now says it has not ruled out a lawsuit against the former president himself. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by MSNBC’s Neal Katyal to discuss the updates, Katyal asserting, “Trump is the only president to have more open grand juries than election wins.”