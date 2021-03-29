IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Trump going down? Two grand juries working on Georgia criminal probe

03:33

Citizen Trump’s legal troubles are heating up in Georgia. The Daily Beast reports that two grand juries have been impaneled in the probe. Meanwhile, Dominion Voting now says it has not ruled out a lawsuit against the former president himself. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by MSNBC’s Neal Katyal to discuss the updates, Katyal asserting, “Trump is the only president to have more open grand juries than election wins.”March 29, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All