'Norm of constitutional order' eclipses norm of not prosecuting former president strategist says

Among the acts of alleged racketeering in the Georgia indictment is a December 18, 2020 meeting held at the White House where Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and others discussed strategies to overturn the election. Former senior investigative counsel to the House January 6th Select Committee, Sowmya Dayananda, and Chai Komanduri, who worked on three presidential campaigns including the Obama campaign, join us to discuss.Aug. 16, 2023