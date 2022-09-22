Trump fraud whistleblower Michael Cohen on “roadmap” to new Trump Org fraud case

As New York Attorney General Letitia James announces a sprawling fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump and the Trump Org., Michael Cohen is name checked after he “testified before Congress to shed light on this misconduct.” Cohen joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, adding: “Understanding how the Trump Organization works, the methodology that’s used in the inner workings of the company… that’s what I provided.” Cohen also speaks on documentary evidence listed in the lawsuit including financial statements, adding: “I provided them the roadmap into what they were used for.”Sept. 22, 2022