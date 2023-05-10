Trump found liable for sexual abuse after bombshell admission video played for jury I Melber report

A New York jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse -- ruling in favor of Trump's accuser E. Jean Carroll. The unanimous verdict holds trump liable for that and defamation and forces him to pay $5 million. Trump was not liable for the rape allegation. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the trial, the verdict and the accountability. Melber is joined by lawyer Jill FilIpovic and Civil Rights Attorney Nancy Erika Smith on “The Beat.”May 10, 2023