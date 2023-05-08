IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fox News braces: Tucker Carlson ready to ‘torch’ network after firing

    Trump forced under oath: What jurors in civil rape trial heard in closing arguments I Melber report

    See Donald Trump under oath: Legal vet sees trouble in civil rape trial testimony

  • Fox News text bomb goes off: See Tucker-Baier plotting to keep Trump loyalists

  • Trump rape trial: See the tape of Trump under oath that jurors watched in court

  • Pressed on age, Biden touts experience, wisdom and honor | MSNBC Exclusive

  • Exclusive: Biden talks jobs with Stephanie Ruhle

  • Trump under oath! Confronted with ‘Access Hollywood’ tape in civil rape trial

  • Clarence Thomas called out: You think you will get away with this forever?

  • Guilty: MAGA militia faces prison after Trump said ‘stand by’: Melber report

  • Tucker Carlson fired: New secret text on how ‘white men’ fight stokes ‘panic’

  • Trump forced under oath: What jurors in civil rape trial heard in court

  • Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh on disrupting Hollywood from martial arts to sci-fi

  • Defendant Trump: DOJ vet likens Trump criminal case to ‘mob trial’

  • Criminal defendant Trump fights D.A. over evidence: Ari Melber breakdown

  • GOP blocks gun reform as mass shootings surge: Ari Melber breakdown

  • Tucker Carlson fired: Fox News mocked by POTUS

  • As Trump vows an America for 'us,' Black power disrupts new industries

  • Only losers cheat: See Trump's campaign failures broken down as GOP fears 2024 debacle

  • See Fox News crash and burn over Tucker firing: Rob Reiner breakdown

The Beat with Ari

Trump forced under oath: What jurors in civil rape trial heard in closing arguments I Melber report

The civil rape trial against Donald Trump from E. Jean Carroll is going to the jury. Trump denies all allegations against him. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the closing arguments from both Carroll’s lawyer and Trump’s lawyer.May 8, 2023

