Trump fans plot the 'next' MAGA rally this September in D.C.

MAGA leaders are openly planning an event in September that pledges to return to the scene of the January 6th insurrection to “demand justice” on the hoax theory the people indicted at the insurrection are innocent political prisoners. This comes as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is threatening companies to defy lawful requests from the bipartisan committee investigating the riot. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the developments.Sept. 2, 2021