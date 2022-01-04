IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Trump family tension: Ivanka, Don Jr. hit with subpoenas

09:18

The New York Attorney General has subpoenaed Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. as part of the money probe into the Trump Organization. Trump’s children are not expected to comply with the subpoenas. Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss.Jan. 4, 2022

