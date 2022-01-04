Trump family tension: Ivanka, Don Jr. hit with subpoenas
09:18
Share this -
copied
The New York Attorney General has subpoenaed Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. as part of the money probe into the Trump Organization. Trump’s children are not expected to comply with the subpoenas. Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss.Jan. 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Jury deadlocked on 3 charges in Holmes trial
01:50
FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for ages 12 to 15 years old
00:26
'It was terrifying; I'm not gonna lie": Rescued tram passenger recalls NYE ordeal
05:31
Eric Adams: During this difficult time, I'm ready to lead the city forward
11:35
Gov. Polis: Colorado wildfire was 'a disaster in fast-motion'
04:11
Ghislaine Maxwell was at center of Epstein's ecosystem, says journalist