The Beat with Ari

Trump 'failed' & is unfit: Bob Woodward reveals WH reporting in Melber ‘Summit Series’

01:25:01

In this special extended interview, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward discusses his celebrated White House journalism from Nixon to Biden; why Donald Trump poses a particular challenge to the U.S. and journalistic tradition; how he tries to build trust with sources and subjects while maintaining independence; how his legendary career took him from beats as varied as the White House, Pentagon, Supreme Court and 'Saturday Night Live,' and why he's found reporting is “always hard.” Woodward sat for the free-wheeling interview in his Washington home with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, and shared some archival and source material from his past books, for this new installment of The Summit Series with Ari Melber, featuring discussions with leaders at the summit of their fields.Nov. 13, 2023

