Trump facing prison, ballot ban or trial delay? Judges may decide Trump’s fate in 2024

- Now Playing
Trump facing prison, ballot ban or trial delay? Judges may decide Trump’s fate in 202407:33
- UP NEXT
Mary Trump slams 'vile' Trump enabler Stephen Miller07:57
'Most dangerous person': Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen slams Trump on racist remarks06:24
Colorado Supreme Court kicks Trump off the state's 2024 ballot12:00
‘Total body slam’: Neal Katyal on Mark Meadows' RICO clash05:14
Trump lawyer nightmare: Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million for election lies09:40
Trump's crisis deepens as Biden jobs boom undercuts MAGA lies07:19
Trump 2024 panic: 'Loser' prediction fizzles amidst Biden job surge, stock rally07:19
Coup bombshell: Trump's anti-police agenda ensnares new GOP speaker vowing to hide MAGA fugitives09:41
Pause: DOJ says Trump is not immune from prison, but coup trial delayed for SCOTUS review07:22
From RICO to bankruptcy, here’s how Trump may have ruined Rudy Giuliani’s life08:11
Exposed: Trump’s WH cell phone cracked open by DOJ prosecutor Jack Smith for coup trial09:22
Jail that 'disgusting human being': Billionaire Leon Cooperman on Trump, Bezos plot, Taxes, & Israel48:59
Trump-MAGA losses in 2024? Videos show playbook and peril for fired McCarthy & indicted Trump10:56
Green backlash? MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the ‘politics of food’ with Danny Brown05:18
Losing: Trump’s failures drag down ‘red fizzle’ Congress to ‘worst’ session in years09:43
Gagged: Trump loses to Jack Smith in gag order for coup trial that could send him to prison04:12
‘Sociopath’: Trump on track to win 2024 & be a ‘dictator’ warns his coauthor from ‘Art of the Deal’06:37
Coup admission: Trump's new 'dictator' talk with Hannity may boomerang in Jack Smith trial11:25
From Trump coup to prison? See Liz Cheney's full MSNBC interview with Ari Melber30:44
- Now Playing
Trump facing prison, ballot ban or trial delay? Judges may decide Trump’s fate in 202407:33
- UP NEXT
Mary Trump slams 'vile' Trump enabler Stephen Miller07:57
'Most dangerous person': Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen slams Trump on racist remarks06:24
Colorado Supreme Court kicks Trump off the state's 2024 ballot12:00
‘Total body slam’: Neal Katyal on Mark Meadows' RICO clash05:14
Trump lawyer nightmare: Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million for election lies09:40
Play All