Trump facing prison, ballot ban or trial delay? Judges may decide Trump’s fate in 2024

Special Counsel Jack Smith asked a judge to bar Trump from introducing election conspiracies as evidence in his Jan. 6 trial. It comes as Michigan's Supreme Court decided Trump can remain on the state's ballot. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports and is joined by Former Federal Prosecutor Renato Mariotti. Dec. 27, 2023