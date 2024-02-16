Trump faces prison risk, but this accusation could topple his RICO case

In an unexpected move, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testified in a hearing over her alleged misconduct in the Georgia RICO case against former President Donald Trump. MSNBC's Ari Melber is joined by former SDNY prosecutor Maya Wiley and Manny Arora, lawyer to to Kenneth Chesebro during his Georgia RICO trial. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Feb. 16, 2024