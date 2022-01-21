Trump faces new criminal grand jury request from D.A. investigating his Georgia election plot

Congress is now seeking witness testimony from Ivanka Trump about the January 6th insurrection. As a senior adviser in the White House at the time, she apparently heard Trump and Pence “talk on the crucial morning of January 6th.” Meanwhile, in the criminal probe Trump faces regarding his effort to steal votes in Georgia, the top prosecutor is formally requesting a criminal grand jury. This comes after SCOTUS rebuffed Trump’s effort to hide White House documents from the January 6th Committee. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks it all down.Jan. 21, 2022