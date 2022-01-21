Trump faces new criminal grand jury request from D.A. investigating his Georgia election plot
04:20
Share this -
copied
Congress is now seeking witness testimony from Ivanka Trump about the January 6th insurrection. As a senior adviser in the White House at the time, she apparently heard Trump and Pence “talk on the crucial morning of January 6th.” Meanwhile, in the criminal probe Trump faces regarding his effort to steal votes in Georgia, the top prosecutor is formally requesting a criminal grand jury. This comes after SCOTUS rebuffed Trump’s effort to hide White House documents from the January 6th Committee. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks it all down.Jan. 21, 2022
Before the Trump coup attempt, a chilling, prescient warning
08:49
Now Playing
Trump faces new criminal grand jury request from D.A. investigating his Georgia election plot
04:20
UP NEXT
Lawrence: Supreme Court ensures Trump's dream of a total coverup has died
05:47
'Exactly what happened in Watergate!': SCOTUS rebuffs Trump's bid to hide Jan. 6 evidence
09:42
Giuliani, other 'clownish' Trump allies, subpoenaed in January 6th investigation
07:24
Rep. Lofgren: Jan. 6 Cmte. has ‘a lot of questions’ for Rudy Giuliani