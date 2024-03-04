IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump-era racial divide draws on long history: Ari Melber x Anna Deavere Smith on voicing the truth
The Beat with Ari

Trump-era racial divide draws on long history: Ari Melber x Anna Deavere Smith on voicing the truth

Playwright Anna Deavere Smith reflects on the art and factual ingredients of “verbatim theater;” her creative process, activism through art, and her work in “West Wing” in this newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. ( msnbc.com/mavericks)March 4, 2024

