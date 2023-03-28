Trump engulfed in legal peril: Tabloid exec who once flipped on Trump is called as witness in NYC

Heat on Donald Trump in New York in the investigation into alleged hush money payments. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg bringing in a major rebuttal witness, former National Enquirer CEO and Trump ally David Pecker who cooperated in a probe against Trump before. Legal veteran Maya Wiley joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on "The Beat." Melber reports on a new indication that D.A. Bragg is is running his own timeline and following the money. Wiley telling Melber Pecker “has information about how Donald Trump and the Trump Organization interacted with these kinds of issues of trying to protect Donald Trump's public reputation.”March 28, 2023